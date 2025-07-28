Freelancing with foreign clients? Know Schedule FA and FIS compliance rules
Shipra Singh 5 min read 28 Jul 2025, 01:56 PM IST
Summary
Income from foreign clients must be declared in Schedules FA and FSI in your ITR. Avoid penalties under the Black Money Act by understanding how to report and claim relief correctly.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
Income earned by freelancers from foreign clients—whether through contracts, content creation, or platforms like YouTube and X (formerly Twitter)—is fully taxable in India. But the bigger concern is proper reporting in your Income Tax Return (ITR).
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less
topics
Read Next Story