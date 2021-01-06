Freeze on PPF, other small savings rates intensifies investor woes

After slashing small savings rates in April 2020, the Government has kept them flat for the rest of the financial year. A notification on 31st December confirmed that small savings rates would be unchanged for Jan - March 2020 thereby keeping them constant for FY 2020-21, even as inflation surged after April 2020, above the 6% mark, the upper end of the RBI tolerance band of 4% + or - 2%. CPI inflation was 6.93% in November 2020.

The interest rate on the PPF is 7.1% while the senior citizenship savings scheme (SCSS) earns 7.4%. Post office time deposits earn between 5.5% to 6.7% while the National Savings Certificate earns 6.8%. These rates were cut sharply in April 2020, with PPF for instance fetching 7.9% earlier. Investors in these instruments have just about kept up with inflation. However unlike PPF, most other small savings instruments have taxable interest which means post tax ret

Financial advisors have highlighted that despite the interest rate squeeze, small savings remain attractive. Fixed Deposits in major banks are a notch below, in the 4-6% range. "There was an expectation for small savings rates to be cut like FD rates have, but this has not happened. This continues to make them attractive in the fixed income space. In particular, the 7.15% Government of India Savings Bonds which have a floating rate have seen their rate being held constant, making it a good option. Apart from this, a gradual shift into hybrid funds which have some ability to beat inflation through equity should be looked at," said Vishal Dhawan, founder, Plan Ahead Wealth Advisors, a Sebi Registered Investment Advisor (RIA). Suresh Sadagopan, founder, Ladder 7 Financial Advisories, a Mumbai based Sebi RIA added that investors have no choice, but to accept the lower real returns. "Unfortunately, savers have no choice but to endure the squeeze. Inflation may come down next year, giving them a positive real return," he said. However Sadagopan highlighted the possibility of investing in gold within one’s risk appetite to beat inflation. “If you haven't allocated anything to gold or allocated less than what you should do, as per your risk appetite, you can consider increasing your gold investment through sovereign gold bonds. These have a long 8 year tenor but they track the gold price and pay 2.5% interest," he said.

