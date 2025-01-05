Money
How this 27-year-old is rebuilding her finances in India after a French detour
Jash Kriplani 7 min read 05 Jan 2025, 01:20 PM IST
Summary
- After covid-19 and medical emergency disrupted her master’s degree in France, this Mumbai girl is using double income from her French tuition classes and marketing job to rebuild family finances
It was a roller-coaster ride for Mumbai-based Sailee Satish Angane when she was studying abroad. First it was disrupted by the covid-19 pandemic and later by a medical scare. Despite these challenges, the 27-year-old has tried to overcome the financial pressures by managing her education loan and helping with household expenses after abruptly being forced to return from France, where she was pursuing her master’s degree.
