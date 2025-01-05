How this 27-year-old is rebuilding her finances in India after a French detour

“While it took a bit of convincing, my parents finally agreed. We started looking for options for an education loan. It was a bit of a challenge to get the education loan passed. My father had a decent income, but slightly short of their income eligibility criteria. However, we had good savings, which one of the banks took into consideration. We also put our house property as collateral for the loan," Angane says. About 80% of the costs were funded by the bank, while the remaining amount was paid with her father’s savings.