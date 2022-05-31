Fresh demat openings declined in April

An official press release said the total number of demat account holders more than doubled in the three years to 31 October 2021, to reach 73.8 million. The Nifty surged from around 8,000 levels in March 2020 to 18,300 levels in October 2021. However, that month marked a peak in both the stock market and the number of fresh demat account openings. The Russia-Ukraine war, inflation and a looming trajectory of RBI rate hikes have dulled prospects for the equity market and along with it, reduced the entry of new investors in the market.