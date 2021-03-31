From 1 April you may not be able to peform these tasks without Aadhaar-PAN link

The Aadhaar card rule is now another exception but valid only for those who have been allotted a PAN. For example, if the PAN card number is not readily available before you, or you have misplaced it, you can easily quote your Aadhaar card number instead of PAN. The income tax department has allowed all PAN card holders to mention Aadhaar number in lieu of PAN. You can use it not only for filing your income tax returns but also for carrying out the above-specified transactions for which PAN is mandatory. But you must link the PAN card with an Aadhaar card. The deadline for doing so is today.