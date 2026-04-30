From ₹10 LPA to ₹30 LPA in 2 years: I asked ChatGPT how to upgrade my job, salary; check personal finance advice from AI

I acted like a Bengaluru IT consultant and asked ChatGPT how to upgrade from ₹10 LPA to ₹30 LPA. Here is what AI said.

My ChatGPT Prompt “I am a Bengaluru-based IT consultant earning between ₹10 and ₹12 LPA. I have 5 years of experience and a clear target in mind. I want to reach ₹30 LPA within the next 1-2 years. Create the most realistic roadmap to get there.”

ChatGPT's first response surprised me with its directness. It said the fastest path is not a full career reset. It is a sharper repositioning of existing skills and experience.

What ChatGPT said Hiring is shifting toward niche talent in AI, data, cloud and cybersecurity. Large IT firms are becoming more selective in their hiring patterns. GCCs are expanding rapidly across India, driven by strong demand for specialised roles.

Best Upgrade Paths ChatGPT identified four realistic paths based on salary growth and burnout risk.

The 1st and safest path is SAP S/4HANA Finance plus Central Finance. My existing consulting experience gives me a strong head start here.

Adding S/4HANA Finance, migration knowledge and integration basics is the next step. Target roles include SAP Finance Consultant and Solution Consultant at top firms.

The salary potential after a single strong switch is between ₹18 and ₹30 LPA. The recommended certification is SAP S/4HANA Financial Accounting Associate.

The 2nd path is SAP FICO combined with Analytics tools. This involves learning Power BI, SQL and SAP Analytics Cloud together. Target roles include Finance Transformation Consultant and BI Consultant.

Salary potential here ranges between ₹18 and ₹28 LPA. Building dashboards around cash flow, receivables, and profitability quickly creates a strong portfolio.

The 3rd path is SAP combined with Cloud platforms. This has higher upside but requires more effort to execute well. Azure or AWS fundamentals should be learned first before exploring SAP BTP.

View full Image View full Image How to get from ₹ 10 LPA to ₹ 30 LPA: ChatGPT suggests this ( ChatGPT )

Cloud Architect roles in India average around ₹33.4 LPA according to 6figr data. Target roles include SAP Cloud Consultant and SAP BTP Consultant at product firms.

The 4th path covers Cybersecurity and AI. ChatGPT flagged these as bigger pivots that should not be rushed. It advised using AI inside my current finance domain first.

Learning prompt engineering for reporting, automation and documentation is the smarter entry point.

12-24 Month Roadmap Months 1-3: Choose one track and finish one certification plan.

Months 4-6: Build two portfolio projects and start posting on LinkedIn weekly.

Months 7-9: Start interviewing at GCCs, Big 4 firms and SAP partners.

Months 10-12: Switch only if the salary jump exceeds 50%. Target moving from ₹10-12 LPA to ₹16-20 LPA in the first switch.

Months 13-24: Deepen project experience and add SAP BTP or Central Finance skills. Switch again if the next jump justifies it.

ChatGPT was honest about the final target. Reaching ₹30 LPA will likely require two strategic moves rather than one lucky leap.