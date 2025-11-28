From 20s to retirement: How a strong credit score shapes your financial life

Maintaining a strong credit score is critical at every stage of adult life. Starting from early career years at 25 to the rep-retirement phase, i.e., the age of 60. As the nation’s financial ecosystem continues to evolve, becoming more advanced, digital, and credit-driven, lenders become increasingly reliant on credit scores.
CRIF High Mark, Equifax, Experian, and CIBIL are among the most reputable credit bureaus in the nation, providing credit scores that span various levels. Generally, a score above 750 is considered strong, making it easier to avail personal loans, home loans, and credit cards. Still, a large portion of the population continues to remain outside this system, creating a gap between credit availability and the aspirations of young Indians.
Vibhore Goyal, Founder of OneBanc, says, “Credit is the oil that greases the economic engine, yet nearly 46 crore Indians aged 25–60 lack a credit score, and 12 crore sit in prime or sub-prime risk bands. This mismatch means young India's aspirations go unfulfilled. A payroll-linked, secure credit is the answer to the urgent problem of broadening the credit umbrella whilst controlling risk in retail credit.”
|Credit score range
|Rating
|800-900
|Exceptional
|740-799
|Very Good
|670-739
|Good
|580-669
|Fair
|300-579
|Poor
Note: These credit score ranges are illustrative in nature. They may vary depending on the scoring model and the credit score issuing bureau.
In one’s mid-20s and early 30s, financial independence begins, as individuals generally start their careers and earn a living. This results in shaping credit behaviour and long-term financial opportunities.
Therefore, building a reputable credit profile and a solid credit score early on in life helps establish a clean repayment record. This record becomes a long-term asset.
As earnings stabilise with age, responsibilities also grow, including children’s education, home upgrades, and health-related expenses. A high credit score can provide an easy pathway to structured long-term financial planning.
Smooth credit availability hence reduces financial stress during peak responsibility years.
Even close to retirement, a healthy credit score helps:
A high credit score is not just a one-time achievement; it is a lifelong financial asset. Consistency in monitoring timely EMI payments and disciplined credit utilisation ensures stability, flexibility and brings down borrowing costs irrespective of the age of the aspiring borrower.
Disclaimer: Mint has a tie-up with fintechs for providing credit; you will need to share your information if you apply. These tie-ups do not influence our editorial content. This article only intends to educate and spread awareness about credit needs like loans, credit cards, and credit scores. Mint does not promote or encourage taking credit, as it comes with risks such as high interest rates and hidden charges. We advise investors to discuss with certified experts before taking any credit.
