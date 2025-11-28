From 20s to retirement: How a strong credit score shapes your financial life

Maintaining a strong credit score is critical at every stage of adult life. Starting from early career years at 25 to the rep-retirement phase, i.e., the age of 60. As the nation’s financial ecosystem continues to evolve, becoming more advanced, digital, and credit-driven, lenders become increasingly reliant on credit scores.

CRIF High Mark, Equifax, Experian, and CIBIL are among the most reputable credit bureaus in the nation, providing credit scores that span various levels. Generally, a score above 750 is considered strong, making it easier to avail personal loans, home loans, and credit cards. Still, a large portion of the population continues to remain outside this system, creating a gap between credit availability and the aspirations of young Indians.

Vibhore Goyal, Founder of OneBanc, says, “Credit is the oil that greases the economic engine, yet nearly 46 crore Indians aged 25–60 lack a credit score, and 12 crore sit in prime or sub-prime risk bands. This mismatch means young India's aspirations go unfulfilled. A payroll-linked, secure credit is the answer to the urgent problem of broadening the credit umbrella whilst controlling risk in retail credit.”

Illustrative credit score ranges

Credit score range Rating 800-900 Exceptional 740-799 Very Good 670-739 Good 580-669 Fair 300-579 Poor

Note: These credit score ranges are illustrative in nature. They may vary depending on the scoring model and the credit score issuing bureau.

Why the 20s and 30s set the foundation In one’s mid-20s and early 30s, financial independence begins, as individuals generally start their careers and earn a living. This results in shaping credit behaviour and long-term financial opportunities.

Key benefits of a strong score early on A high credit score helps in securing personal loans, home loans and credit cards at affordable interest rates and friendly processing fees. Such loans come in handy for meeting indispensable expenses such as education, relocation or marriage expenses. Better approval odds for premium credit cards, higher limits and rewards. Individuals with a strong credit profile are considered low-risk by lenders. Financial institutions also offer affordable EMIs on big-ticket purchases, such as cars, bikes, and first home loans, to borrowers with credit scores of over 750. Therefore, building a reputable credit profile and a solid credit score early on in life helps establish a clean repayment record. This record becomes a long-term asset.

Your 40s and 50s: Credit score influences bigger financial decisions As earnings stabilise with age, responsibilities also grow, including children’s education, home upgrades, and health-related expenses. A high credit score can provide an easy pathway to structured long-term financial planning.

Why credit matters in this phase Balance transfers and home loan top-ups become easier and cheaper. Loan applications for professional assignments and business expenses are cleared seamlessly. Even insurance premiums may be influenced by your overall risk profile. This includes borrowing behaviour and past payment history. Smooth credit availability hence reduces financial stress during peak responsibility years.

Approaching 60: Credit score supports retirement stability Even close to retirement, a healthy credit score helps:

Assists in maintaining liquidity even during non-earning years through low-cost loans. Several lenders also permit secured credit cards for borrowers with high credit scores. Boosts overall financial accountability for securing loans or family financial planning.

A high credit score is not just a one-time achievement; it is a lifelong financial asset. Consistency in monitoring timely EMI payments and disciplined credit utilisation ensures stability, flexibility and brings down borrowing costs irrespective of the age of the aspiring borrower.

