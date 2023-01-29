From 97% to 42%: How tax rates for individuals changed over the years6 min read . Updated: 29 Jan 2023, 11:00 PM IST
Surcharge was removed and reintroduced multiple times in various budgets but became permanent from 2013
Nothing is certain but death and taxes, is a famous quote attributed to US statesman Benjamin Franklin. While taxes are a certainty even in India, there have been numerous iterations in the Income Tax (I-T) Act over the years—a result of the ever-changing economic conditions and the policies of different ruling parties.
