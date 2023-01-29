From 97% to 42%: How tax rates for individuals changed over the years

It was again Chidambaram who, in 2005, altered the tax brackets in a significant way. In that budget, he introduced a separate exemption limit for women at ₹1.25 lakh ( ₹1 lakh for the ordinary taxpayer) which is not there anymore. Further, in 2008, he raised the minimum and maximum limits to ₹1.5 lakh and ₹5 lakh respectively. Thereafter, a major change in the personal income tax in India was witnessed only in 2017-2018, when the then finance minister, Arun Jaitley, slashed the minimum tax rate to 5% from 10% for those in the tax bracket of ₹2.5 lakh to ₹5 lakh.