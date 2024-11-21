From Aadhaar-PAN linking to foreign taxation: 5 key income tax services at India International Trade Fair 2024

During the Trade Fair, the Taxpayers' Lounge provides various income tax services, such as help with PAN applications, e-filing, and foreign taxation queries

Livemint
Updated21 Nov 2024, 11:19 AM IST
To assist taxpayers in navigating their obligations and addressing their problems, the following services are offered at the India International Trade Fair 2024.
To assist taxpayers in navigating their obligations and addressing their problems, the following services are offered at the India International Trade Fair 2024.

Visitors to the ongoing International Trade Fair 2024 at Delhi's Pragati Maidan can use several beneficial Income tax services at the Taxpayers' Lounge, specifically designed to offer professional support for various tax-related concerns. To assist taxpayers in navigating their obligations and addressing their problems, the following services are offered:

Aadhaar-PAN linking, PAN-related questions, and PAN/e-PAN applications

A Permanent Account Number (PAN) or e-PAN is necessary for several financial and taxation purposes, and the Taxpayers' Lounge provides instructions on how to apply for one. Furthermore, professionals are on hand to help link your PAN to Aadhaar while guaranteeing adherence to legal requirements. Support is easily accessible if you have any questions or concerns with your PAN, including changes, corrections, or general inquiries.

TDS, Form 26AS (Tax Credit), e-filing, and e-filing-related questions

The professionals at the Taxpayers' Lounge are here to make the complicated e-filing process easier for you. The staff will walk you through every stage of the process, whether you need assistance completing your Income Tax Return (ITR) or comprehending your Form 26AS, which shows your tax credit status. To ensure you comprehend the deductions made by your employer or other payers, they will also help you with any questions about Tax Deducted at Source (TDS).

 

Also Read | India International Trade Fair 2024: Ticket prices, venue, and timing details

Questions concerning foreign taxation

It can be difficult for people or companies with global financial interests to comprehend international taxation. The Taxpayers' Lounge offers professional guidance on a range of international tax topics, such as tax consequences for overseas income, double taxation avoidance agreements (DTAA), and other cross-border tax concerns. Help is offered to guarantee compliance and the best possible tax planning, regardless of whether you are an NRI (Non-Resident Indian) or are working with foreign capitals.

Faceless evaluation and appeal issues

The Taxpayers' Lounge also assists taxpayers with faceless assessments, a contemporary procedure in which all correspondence with the tax agency is done online. The professionals are prepared to walk you through the complete process, whether you're in the midst of an appeal or have inquiries concerning your evaluation, and assist you in understanding how to handle your case and what to do next. Thanks to this, dealing with any tax disputes or compliance issues will be hassle-free.

Also Read | ITR Filing: Income tax department shortens time limit for condonation of delay

Various initiatives about taxpayer services and e-nivaran grievances

Continuing the past convention, the Income Tax Department has set up the Taxpayers' Lounge at the India International Trade Fair, 2024, Pragati Maidan, New Delhi, from 14th to 27th November, 2024.

Also Read | How falling stock market can help you save your income tax outgo?

Built around the theme of ‘My contribution in developed India, my income tax is my responsibility', the Lounge highlights the crucial role of taxpayers in building a modern India and aims to raise awareness about taxpayer services, and educate citizens about their rights and responsibilities.

Read all our personal finance stories here

 

Catch all the Instant Personal Loan, Business Loan, Business News, Money news, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:21 Nov 2024, 11:19 AM IST
Business NewsMoneyPersonal FinanceFrom Aadhaar-PAN linking to foreign taxation: 5 key income tax services at India International Trade Fair 2024

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Adani Power share price

    473.50
    11:52 AM | 21 NOV 2024
    -50.6 (-9.65%)

    Bank Of Baroda share price

    228.05
    11:52 AM | 21 NOV 2024
    -9.15 (-3.86%)

    Ambuja Cements share price

    492.70
    11:52 AM | 21 NOV 2024
    -56.9 (-10.35%)

    Indian Oil Corporation share price

    131.20
    11:52 AM | 21 NOV 2024
    -1.95 (-1.46%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    National Aluminium Company share price

    250.90
    11:38 AM | 21 NOV 2024
    10.6 (4.41%)

    Indian Hotels Company share price

    785.75
    11:38 AM | 21 NOV 2024
    32.35 (4.29%)

    Fortis Healthcare share price

    679.60
    11:36 AM | 21 NOV 2024
    21.9 (3.33%)
    More from 52 Week High

    ACC share price

    1,992.55
    11:38 AM | 21 NOV 2024
    -192.5 (-8.81%)

    Thermax share price

    4,348.90
    11:38 AM | 21 NOV 2024
    -282.8 (-6.11%)

    Century Plyboards (I) share price

    692.00
    11:38 AM | 21 NOV 2024
    -44.8 (-6.08%)

    Aegis Logis share price

    794.65
    11:36 AM | 21 NOV 2024
    -44.75 (-5.33%)
    More from Top Losers

    Amber Enterprises India share price

    6,577.05
    11:38 AM | 21 NOV 2024
    411.15 (6.67%)

    VIP Industries share price

    488.00
    11:37 AM | 21 NOV 2024
    28.05 (6.1%)

    Concord Biotech share price

    1,998.75
    11:37 AM | 21 NOV 2024
    100.25 (5.28%)

    Suzlon Energy share price

    65.10
    11:38 AM | 21 NOV 2024
    2.75 (4.41%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      77,645.00550.00
      Chennai
      77,651.00550.00
      Delhi
      77,803.00550.00
      Kolkata
      77,655.00550.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.92/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.90/L0.10
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.77/L0.00

      Popular in Money

        HomeMarketsloanPremiumMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.