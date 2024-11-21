During the Trade Fair, the Taxpayers' Lounge provides various income tax services, such as help with PAN applications, e-filing, and foreign taxation queries

Visitors to the ongoing International Trade Fair 2024 at Delhi's Pragati Maidan can use several beneficial Income tax services at the Taxpayers' Lounge, specifically designed to offer professional support for various tax-related concerns. To assist taxpayers in navigating their obligations and addressing their problems, the following services are offered:

Aadhaar-PAN linking, PAN-related questions, and PAN/e-PAN applications A Permanent Account Number (PAN) or e-PAN is necessary for several financial and taxation purposes, and the Taxpayers' Lounge provides instructions on how to apply for one. Furthermore, professionals are on hand to help link your PAN to Aadhaar while guaranteeing adherence to legal requirements. Support is easily accessible if you have any questions or concerns with your PAN, including changes, corrections, or general inquiries.

TDS, Form 26AS (Tax Credit), e-filing, and e-filing-related questions The professionals at the Taxpayers' Lounge are here to make the complicated e-filing process easier for you. The staff will walk you through every stage of the process, whether you need assistance completing your Income Tax Return (ITR) or comprehending your Form 26AS, which shows your tax credit status. To ensure you comprehend the deductions made by your employer or other payers, they will also help you with any questions about Tax Deducted at Source (TDS).

Questions concerning foreign taxation It can be difficult for people or companies with global financial interests to comprehend international taxation. The Taxpayers' Lounge offers professional guidance on a range of international tax topics, such as tax consequences for overseas income, double taxation avoidance agreements (DTAA), and other cross-border tax concerns. Help is offered to guarantee compliance and the best possible tax planning, regardless of whether you are an NRI (Non-Resident Indian) or are working with foreign capitals.

Faceless evaluation and appeal issues The Taxpayers' Lounge also assists taxpayers with faceless assessments, a contemporary procedure in which all correspondence with the tax agency is done online. The professionals are prepared to walk you through the complete process, whether you're in the midst of an appeal or have inquiries concerning your evaluation, and assist you in understanding how to handle your case and what to do next. Thanks to this, dealing with any tax disputes or compliance issues will be hassle-free.

Various initiatives about taxpayer services and e-nivaran grievances Continuing the past convention, the Income Tax Department has set up the Taxpayers' Lounge at the India International Trade Fair, 2024, Pragati Maidan, New Delhi, from 14th to 27th November, 2024.

Built around the theme of ‘My contribution in developed India, my income tax is my responsibility', the Lounge highlights the crucial role of taxpayers in building a modern India and aims to raise awareness about taxpayer services, and educate citizens about their rights and responsibilities.Read all our personal finance stories here

