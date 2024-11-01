From advance train ticket booking rule to new money transfer guidelines – November 1 brings key changes. Check list

Starting November 1, 2024, significant changes in India will affect daily life, including updated LPG prices, SBI and ICICI Bank credit card changes, new RBI money transfer guidelines, revised train ticket booking periods, and telecom message traceability regulations.

Livemint
Published1 Nov 2024, 07:22 AM IST
Starting November 1, 2024, a series of significant changes will impact daily life for citizens across India. These updates span various sectors, particularly financial regulations, including a key new rule from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) governing domestic money transfers.
Starting November 1, 2024, a series of significant changes will impact daily life for citizens across India. These updates span various sectors, particularly financial regulations, including a key new rule from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) governing domestic money transfers.

Starting November 1, 2024, a series of significant changes will impact daily life for citizens across India. These updates span various sectors, particularly financial regulations, including a key new rule from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) governing domestic money transfers.

Staying informed about these developments is essential for effective financial planning and compliance. Here’s a breakdown of the most notable changes to look out for.

LPG Cylinder Prices to Be Revised

Oil marketing companies have announced an increase in the prices of commercial LPG gas cylinders, effective today. The cost of a 19 kg commercial LPG cylinder has risen by 62, bringing the retail price in Delhi to 1,802. Additionally, the price of 5 kg FTL cylinders has also gone up by 15, while the rates for 14.2 kg cylinders remain unchanged.

Also Read | LPG price hike news: Commercial LPG gas cylinders price hiked by ₹62

SBI Credit Card Updates

From November 1, SBI Card, part of the State Bank of India, will introduce crucial changes for credit cardholders, particularly concerning utility bill payments and finance charges.

Finance charges for unsecured SBI credit cards will rise to 3.75% per month. Additionally, a new fee of 1% will be applied to utility payments exceeding 50,000 in a billing cycle, effective December 1, 2024.

Also Read | Pay more from next month, SBI credit card charges hiked

ICICI Bank Credit Card Fee Restructuring

ICICI Bank is also revamping its credit card fee structure and rewards programme, which will impact various services, including insurance, grocery purchases, and airport lounge access.

These changes take effect from November 15, 2024, and include the discontinuation of spa benefits, elimination of fuel surcharge waivers for spends over 100,000, and adjustments to late payment fees.

Also Read | ICICI credit cards unveil major changes from November 15: Are you prepared?

RBI's New Domestic Money Transfer Framework

The RBI's new guidelines for Domestic Money Transfers (DMT) will also take effect on November 1. This initiative aims to enhance security in domestic money transfers and ensure compliance with updated financial regulations.

In a circular dated July 24, 2024, the RBI noted, “There has been a significant increase in the availability of banking outlets and the ease of fulfilling KYC requirements... users now have multiple digital options for funds transfer.”

Also Read | Income tax implications for money transferred by Karta of an HUF to his HUF

IRCTC: New Advance Train Ticket Booking Rule

The Indian Railways has announced a reduction in the advance booking period for train tickets, which will now be limited to 60 days instead of the previous 120 days. This rule will apply from November 1, 2024, but will not affect passengers who have already secured their tickets.

Also Read | IRCTC booking: Advance reservation period for railway tickets reduced to 60 days

Deadline for Indian Bank’s Special Fixed Deposits

Investors have until November 30, 2024, to take advantage of Indian Bank's special fixed deposit scheme, which offers attractive interest rates. The bank will provide 7.05% for the general public, 7.55% for senior citizens, and 7.80% for super senior citizens on deposits for 300 days. For a 400-day term, the rates are 7.25%, 7.75%, and 8.00%, respectively.

According to the bank’s website, “The Special Retail Term Deposit Product 'IND SUPER 400 DAYS' offers higher interest rates for investments starting from 10,000 up to 3 crore.”

Also Read | These 7 banks offer highest interest rates on three-year fixed deposits

TRAI’s New Message Traceability Regulation

Telecom companies will implement new regulations from November 1 to enhance message traceability in a bid to combat spam and fraud. This new measure will monitor the origin of both transactional and promotional messages, effectively blocking those that do not meet traceability standards.

These changes mark a pivotal shift in various sectors, and being well-informed will enable citizens to navigate these updates effectively.

Catch all the Instant Personal Loan, Business Loan, Business News, Money news, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:1 Nov 2024, 07:22 AM IST
Business NewsMoneyPersonal FinanceFrom advance train ticket booking rule to new money transfer guidelines – November 1 brings key changes. Check list

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Power share price

    440.05
    03:58 PM | 31 OCT 2024
    12.9 (3.02%)

    Hindalco Industries share price

    686.05
    03:47 PM | 31 OCT 2024
    -1.6 (-0.23%)

    Tata Steel share price

    148.65
    03:43 PM | 31 OCT 2024
    -0.3 (-0.2%)

    Bandhan Bank share price

    182.25
    03:54 PM | 31 OCT 2024
    4.7 (2.65%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High
    More from 52 Week High

    Five Star Business Finance share price

    712.45
    03:49 PM | 31 OCT 2024
    -51.7 (-6.77%)

    Aditya Birla Capital share price

    203.20
    03:59 PM | 31 OCT 2024
    -12.1 (-5.62%)

    PCBL share price

    410.80
    03:53 PM | 31 OCT 2024
    -22.45 (-5.18%)

    Balrampur Chini Mills share price

    627.35
    03:59 PM | 31 OCT 2024
    -31.35 (-4.76%)
    More from Top Losers

    Cipla share price

    1,553.20
    03:57 PM | 31 OCT 2024
    135.75 (9.58%)

    Rainbow Childrens Medicare share price

    1,612.25
    03:57 PM | 31 OCT 2024
    130 (8.77%)

    Doms Industries share price

    2,781.00
    03:29 PM | 31 OCT 2024
    205.4 (7.97%)

    Jubilant Pharmova share price

    1,220.50
    03:29 PM | 31 OCT 2024
    87.15 (7.69%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      81,185.000.00
      Chennai
      81,191.000.00
      Delhi
      81,343.000.00
      Kolkata
      81,195.000.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel

      Popular in Money

        HomeMarketsloanPremiumMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.