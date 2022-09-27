From APY to Demat account login: 5 changes that may impact you from October

On June 14, 2022, NSE said in a circular that “In joint consultation with SEBI and Exchanges, it is hereby clarified that, in addition to user ID, Members shall preferably use biometric authentication as one of the authentication factors, along with any one of the below-mentioned factors: 1. Knowledge factor (something only the user knows): - for e.g., Password, PIN. 2. Possession factor (something only the user has): - for e.g., OTP, security token, authenticator apps on smartphones etc. In case of OTP, the same should be sent to clients through both email and SMS on their registered email ID and Mobile number. In cases, where biometric authentication is not possible, Members shall use both the aforementioned factors (Knowledge factor and Possession factor), in addition to the user ID, for 2-factor authentication (2FA). It is to be noted that the abovementioned authentication shall be implemented on every login session by the client to IBT and STWT. The above guidelines shall be implemented latest by September 30, 2022."

