Normally, banks allow up to five transactions a month in their own ATMs, and three transactions at other banks’ ATMs, free of charges. For instance, SBI and ICICI Bank allow its regular savings bank account holders eight free transactions in metros. This includes five transactions from their own ATMs and three transactions from any other bank’s ATM. If you exceed these limits, you may end up paying around ₹20 to ₹50 per withdrawal. The charges vary from banks to banks.