From bank TDS to mutual funds — how Aadhaar-PAN link is important for you

Advising all investors to check their PAN-Aadhaar link status Pankaj Mathpal, Founder & CEO at Optima Money Managers said, "All investors are advised to check their Aadhaar-PAN link status and if it is not seeded, then one must do it before the give deadline of 30th June 2021. Failing to this will lead to inoperative PAN card means incomplete KYC. One's incomplete KYC won't allow further transaction in banks, mutual funds and any other investments. In fact, in the case of non-PAN card seeding with the bank account, the bank will charge double TDS (Tax Deduction at Source), which is 10 per cent in case of PAN seeded bank account."

