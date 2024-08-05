Money
How this Mumbai couple rebuilt their finances after going bust
Jash Kriplani 4 min read 05 Aug 2024, 06:30 AM IST
Summary
- An unconventional career choice in the late 1990s pushed the family to the brink of bankruptcy
Unny Radhakrishnan and Bindhu Unny's journey from the brink of bankruptcy to financial stability is a tale of resilience and reinvention. In the late '90s, they were idealistic young professionals driven by a passion for social impact, only to end up being financially broke.
