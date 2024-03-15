From Cash to UPI: How evolution of digital India fueled online payments?
Industry experts believe that initiatives like the Digital India campaign have aimed to bridge the digital divide and empower citizens with access to digital services, including payments
The rise of digital payments in India has been revolutionary, fueled by technological progress and government efforts to promote cashless transactions and financial inclusion. Government initiatives like the 2016 demonetisation, aimed at reducing black money and encouraging cashless transactions, gave a significant boost to digital payments. Moreover, the introduction of the Unified Payments Interface (UPI) by the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) transformed the digital payment scene. Today, India boasts one of the world's most advanced digital payment systems.