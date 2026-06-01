From credit score impact to financial burden, 5 loan risks every borrower and guarantor should know

When you apply for a personal loan, it is generally viewed as a personal finance decision. Still, when a new guarantor is introduced into the scheme of things, the responsibility naturally extends beyond the primary borrower.
This calls for a proper analysis and understanding of the concept of a ‘loan guarantor’ so that an aspiring borrower and their associated guarantor are better equipped to make sensible decisions before agreeing to rope in anyone else as a guarantor.
Many individuals become guarantors for their friends, family, and near and dear ones without fully acknowledging the long-term economic implications of such a move. Given that such a step can appear to be a nice gesture of affection and respect, serving as a guarantor for a loan can expose a person to serious financial and credit-related complications.
Mahesh Shukla, Founder & CEO, PayMe, explains this concept, “Many borrowers unknowingly transfer financial risk to their loved ones by making them loan guarantors. A guarantor's credit score, assets, and savings are equally at stake if repayment fails. As lending evolves, creditworthiness must be assessed on individual merit, not on the financial burden of another person. At PayMe, no guarantor or collateral is needed, because trust should never come at someone else's expense.”
To put it simply, a loan guarantor is a person who agrees to provide legal backing and take responsibility for repaying a loan if the borrower fails to meet their repayment obligations. Lenders generally require guarantors when an individual's borrowing profile is weak, has a limited or broken credit history, or lacks sufficient backing to secure the loan at reasonable interest rates individually.
In short, before agreeing to serve as a loan guarantor, individuals should carefully evaluate the pros and cons, as well as their personal financial and legal responsibilities. Understanding the risks and having a frank conversation right at the start can help prevent unexpected liabilities, pain, and trauma later on. It can also ensure that financial support does not come at the cost of personal financial security.
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