From deepfake to phishing: Top 5 fraud trends anticipated in the financial sector in 2024 and strategies for mitigation
The financial sector faces escalating threats in 2024, including deepfake fraud, phishing 2.0, blockchain exploitation, insider threats, and AI-powered fraud
The financial sector's battle against fraud requires a dynamic and multi-faceted approach. As technology continues to advance, so do the tactics of fraudsters seeking to exploit vulnerabilities in the financial sector. The financial sector faces escalating threats in 2024, including deepfake fraud, phishing 2.0, blockchain exploitation, insider threats, and AI-powered fraud.