From DigiLocker to BHIM UPI, 5 must-have govt apps to speed up digital payments and access public services faster

Skip the paperwork with these must-have government apps in India that simplify digital payments, travel, transport services, and secure document storage for a faster and smarter digital lifestyle. 

Shivam Shukla
Published26 May 2026, 03:56 PM IST
Government applications in India simplify digital payments, enable paperless travel and secure document access for everyday convenience.
Government applications in India simplify digital payments, enable paperless travel and secure document access for everyday convenience.(AI generated image)

India’s rapidly evolving governance ecosystem has made essential citizen services easily available through mobile applications. Still, it has been witnessed time and again that citizens lack proper awareness of these applications and their associated features.

From obtaining identity documents and enabling travel payments to driving licences, instant bank-to-bank transfers and a host of other features, these applications help simplify day-to-day life while ensuring transparency and speed.

Keeping these factors in mind, let us discuss several prominent digital applications and their salient features that you should definitely have on your phone to make your life easier and technologically advanced.

5 government apps you should have on your phone

Application

Critical Features

Key Use

DigiLockerSecure cloud storage of Aadhaar, driving licence, certificates; legally valid digital documentsPaperless documentation
UMANG AppSingle platform for 1000+ government services including EPFO, PAN, gas bookingOne-stop service access
mParivahanDriving licence verification, vehicle registration details, virtual RCTransport and RTO services
Digi YatraFacial recognition-based airport entry, paperless boarding processFast air travel experience
BHIM UPIInstant bank-to-bank transfers, QR payments, secure UPI transactionsDigital payments

These applications, when used effectively, can cumulatively reduce paperwork, save time, and boost service delivery across various streams such as governance, transportation, foreign travel and day-to-day finances.

Also Read | Inside ₹20-cr SME scam—what investors should know before chasing online tips

Moreover, a proper understanding of how to use these applications is critical to facilitate a pleasant digital experience.

How can you download these applications?

There are many different kinds of scams floating around. Scams in which fraudsters share APK files, unknown links and WhatsApp messages and request victims to download applications through such links.

Users are strictly advised to download the above-discussed government applications only from trusted platforms, such as official websites, the Google Play Store, or the Apple App Store, to help combat and avoid malicious or counterfeit applications.

This is essential to avoid common frauds, identity theft, digital arrest, and data loss, which can result in serious consequences and economic losses from unauthorised debits on debit and credit cards, as well as bank accounts.

Also Read | Did your elderly parent become victim of cyber fraud? Here’s what you should do

Adopting these digital tools can empower you to access essential public services faster, more safely, seamlessly, and more transparently, marking a strong step towards fully digital living and effective management of your personal finances.

Smartphone essentials: Key FAQs about five must-have govt apps

  1. What is DigiLocker used for?
    Secure cloud storage of Aadhaar, driving licence and other verified documents.
  2. Why install UMANG?
    One-stop access to 1,000+ government services (EPFO, PAN, gas booking).
  3. What does mParivahan provide?
    Virtual RC and driving licence verification for vehicle and RTO services.
  4. How does Digi Yatra speed up travel?
    Facilitates paperless, facial-recognition airport boarding.
  5. Is BHIM UPI safe for payments?
    Yes — secure instant bank-to-bank UPI transfers and QR payments.
  6. Where should I download these apps?
    Only from official websites, Google Play Store, or Apple App Store.
  7. Can these apps reduce paperwork?
    Yes — they enable paperless documentation and digital verification.
  8. Do these apps automatically protect against fraud?
    No — they reduce risk, but users must avoid APKs and phishing links.
  9. Are documents on DigiLocker legally valid?
    Yes — digitally issued documents are legally valid proof.
  10. Will these apps help manage personal finances?
    Yes — they streamline payments, records, and service access for easier financial management.

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