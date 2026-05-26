From DigiLocker to BHIM UPI, 5 must-have govt apps to speed up digital payments and access public services faster

India’s rapidly evolving governance ecosystem has made essential citizen services easily available through mobile applications. Still, it has been witnessed time and again that citizens lack proper awareness of these applications and their associated features.

From obtaining identity documents and enabling travel payments to driving licences, instant bank-to-bank transfers and a host of other features, these applications help simplify day-to-day life while ensuring transparency and speed.

Keeping these factors in mind, let us discuss several prominent digital applications and their salient features that you should definitely have on your phone to make your life easier and technologically advanced.

5 government apps you should have on your phone

Application Critical Features Key Use DigiLocker Secure cloud storage of Aadhaar, driving licence, certificates; legally valid digital documents Paperless documentation UMANG App Single platform for 1000+ government services including EPFO, PAN, gas booking One-stop service access mParivahan Driving licence verification, vehicle registration details, virtual RC Transport and RTO services Digi Yatra Facial recognition-based airport entry, paperless boarding process Fast air travel experience BHIM UPI Instant bank-to-bank transfers, QR payments, secure UPI transactions Digital payments

These applications, when used effectively, can cumulatively reduce paperwork, save time, and boost service delivery across various streams such as governance, transportation, foreign travel and day-to-day finances.

Moreover, a proper understanding of how to use these applications is critical to facilitate a pleasant digital experience.

How can you download these applications? There are many different kinds of scams floating around. Scams in which fraudsters share APK files, unknown links and WhatsApp messages and request victims to download applications through such links.

Users are strictly advised to download the above-discussed government applications only from trusted platforms, such as official websites, the Google Play Store, or the Apple App Store, to help combat and avoid malicious or counterfeit applications.

This is essential to avoid common frauds, identity theft, digital arrest, and data loss, which can result in serious consequences and economic losses from unauthorised debits on debit and credit cards, as well as bank accounts.

Adopting these digital tools can empower you to access essential public services faster, more safely, seamlessly, and more transparently, marking a strong step towards fully digital living and effective management of your personal finances.