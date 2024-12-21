Cybercrime tricks: With the rising number of cybercrimes in the country, India's largest bank, the State Bank of India, has issued an advisory outlining possible ways in which fraudsters can trick customers.

10 common cybercrime tricks TRAI Phone Scam: Some fraudsters may threaten to suspend your mobile services over allegations of illegal activities or KYC non-compliance. However, the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) does not suspend mobile services; only telecom companies can do so. 2. Parcel stuck at customs: Scammers will call you and claim that a parcel for you has been stuck at customs as it contains illegal goods. They might demand a fine regarding this issue.

If you get a call regarding a parcel stuck at customs, you should report the number immediately.

3. Digital arrest: This type of scam has become very common these days. In a digital arrest, fraudsters will pose as fake police officials and threaten to interrogate you over fake criminal activity.

Make note that, in reality, the police do not conduct digital arrests or online interrogations.

4. Family member arrested: Some scammers may demand payment over the arrest of a family member or a relative. If you receive a call claiming this, make sure to verify with your family members before taking any action.

5. Get rich quick trading: Several social media ads may claim high returns on specific stock investments. Always ensure that you do not fall for such scams, as high-return schemes are potential scams.

6. Easy tasks online jobs for big rewards: Fraudsters may offer high sums of money as remuneration for simple tasks. They might then ask for a security deposit. Please not that easy money schemes are scams.

7. Lottery in your name: You might receive an SMS or an email claiming you have won a lottery and will ask for account details or a security deposit. Avoid or delete such messages or emails as these are scams.

8. Mistaken money transfer: You might get a call or a message saying that an incorrect amount has been credited to your account and ask for a refund. Always verify such transactions with your bank before refunding the amount.

9. KTC expired: Some scammers will ask for KYC updates through links or phone calls. Note that in reality, banks do not call or send links for updates.