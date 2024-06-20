How SIPs are transforming India’s investing landscape
Summary
- Household savings pool has declined drastically, with a corresponding increase in loans and investments, especially in mutual funds, according to government estimates.
A year after the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) was established, private sector entities began entering the mutual fund industry. Five years later, in 1993, Kothari Pioneer, now Franklin Templeton, launched the first systematic investment plan (SIP). Today, SIPs are about to become one of the most preferred investment avenues for Indian investors.