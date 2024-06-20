SIP is an investment tool allowing people to invest a nominal amount—this is the USP of SIPs. It allows small investors with relatively low risk appetite to also enter the securities market. The average SIP ticket size has gone down from ₹2,500 in 2016 to ₹2,341 in April 2024, suggesting a more democratic participation, thereby allowing an broader investor base to invest in mutual funds using SIP. The lower the SIP ticket, the better its accessibility. Furthermore, since SIPs come with high liquidity, it takes away the fear factor that is usually associated with investments in securities in terms of capital erosion.