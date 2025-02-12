If you are a credit card user and a travel freak at the same time, it is recommended to opt for a travel credit card which makes attractive offers at the same time. This way, you can enjoy the same services at a discounted price while making use of the 45-day interest free credit period at the same time.

For example, one credit card may be offering extra discounts on flight tickets whereas another card may be giving a generous discount on hotel stay. There are cards which provide concierge service whereas others give access to special events while you are travelling.

Here we list out special features of some of the popular travel cards:

5 popular travel credit cards 2025 I. Axis Bank Atlas Credit Card: This offers domestic and international lounge access. You get miles transfer program. It also gives 25 percent discount at several restaurants via EazyDiner.

II. American Express Platinum Travel Credit Card: It gives access to 8 complimentary visits per year (limited to two complimentary visits per quarter) to airport lounges across India. As a card holder, you also get a Taj Experiences E-Gift Card worth ₹10,000 from the Taj, SeleQtions and Vivanta Hotels.

As you spend beyond a threshold, you become entitled to travel benefits up to a certain amount.

III. HDFC Diners Club Black Credit Card: This card offers complimentary annual memberships of Club Marriott, Times Prime, Amazon Prime, Swiggy One (3 months) and MMT BLACK.

You can book flight tickets / hotels across over 150 airlines and choose hotels (Domestic & International). You can get up to 50 days of interest free credit period on your HDFC Bank Diners Club Black Credit Card from the date of purchase.

IV. Axis Bank Reserve Credit Card: This offers unlimited complimentary international lounge visits for both primary and add-on card holders along with Priority pass membership.

12 complimentary visits in a year for accompanying guests.

It also entitles the cardholders to 8 complimentary VIP assistance services for a smooth and hassle-free experience. The services include assistance across airport processes, such as check-in, security check, immigration processes and porter services.

V. MakeMyTrip ICICI Bank Signature Credit Card: This card offers savings worth ₹20,000. You can experience premium travel privileges, special discounts and rewards which can make your holiday exceptional.

On purchasing movie tickets, through the BookMyShow platform, you can save upto ₹3,600 yearly.