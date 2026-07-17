From Form 26AS to contract notes: 6 tax documents every investor should preserve

Tax compliance nowadays is no longer just about filing an annual tax return. It is about staying vigilant and being clear about your tax-related compliance issues with tax authorities.

With 31 July being the due date for filing income tax returns (ITRs) for Assessment Year 2026-27, taxpayers have just about two weeks more to prepare and complete the process.

As of 17 July, more than two crore ITRs have already been filed.

Income tax authorities rely on multiple reporting systems, and financial institutions share transaction data with the IT department to improve tracking.

Key investment and tax records to retain You should retain all essential information and documents to establish the purchase, sale, holding period and taxability of your investments.

Broker contract notes and associated documentation help establish proof of equity and derivative transactions, whereas Consolidated Account Statements (CAS) and AMC statements help track mutual fund holdings, SIP instalments and redemption history.

Form 26AS, Annual Information Statement (AIS), and Taxpayer Information Summary (TIS) enable investors to verify, match for any omissions and cross-check reported income. Not only this, but also taxes deducted at source (TDS) and other high-value transactions can be checked from these documents before filing the returns.

6 tax documents investors must preserve for smooth ITR filing

Document Why it Matters Suggested Retention Broker contract notes Proof of equity and derivative trades At least 8 assessment years if losses are carried forward CAS and AMC statements Track mutual fund units, SIP lots, and redemptions Long-term, until investments are sold and tax matters are settled Form 26AS Verifies TDS, tax payments, and specified transactions Keep with annual tax records AIS and TIS Cross-check reported financial information Preserve every financial year ITR copies, acknowledgements, and tax challans Evidence of tax filing and payment At least 8 assessment years Bank statements and dividend records Support investment inflows and income received Keep alongside tax documents

Building a digital archive for easy compliance A well-thought-out digital archive can significantly reduce compliance hassles and tax-related issues. You should store scanned copies of tax documents in cloud storage, with folders arranged by financial year.

Download AIS, TIS, Form 26AS, and CAS annually, rather than relying on future portal availability.

Ensure that you also retain important information and fact sheets related to corporate actions on your stock investments, such as bonus shares (issue date, split details, etc.), rights issues, mergers and demergers.

Also Read | Beyond Form 16: Crucial compliance pitfalls to avoid in ITR filing

Maintaining a complete set of investment and taxation records is a simple but valuable habit. Proper documentation and clarity in the understanding of the process help ensure smoother tax submissions.

It also assists taxpayers with accurately calculating capital gains and capital losses, claiming eligible tax credits and responding to tax department notices and queries with confidence and clarity.