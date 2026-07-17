From Form 26AS to contract notes: 6 tax documents every investor should preserve

All investors should preserve key tax documents such as Form 26AS, AIS, TIS, contract notes and mutual fund statements. These records ensure accurate ITR filing and help verify income. They are necessary to claim tax benefits, calculate capital gains and handle tax notices.

Shivam Shukla
Published17 Jul 2026, 01:48 PM IST
From Form 26AS to Contract Notes: Key tax documents investors must preserve for smooth ITR filing.
From Form 26AS to Contract Notes: Key tax documents investors must preserve for smooth ITR filing.

Tax compliance nowadays is no longer just about filing an annual tax return. It is about staying vigilant and being clear about your tax-related compliance issues with tax authorities.

With 31 July being the due date for filing income tax returns (ITRs) for Assessment Year 2026-27, taxpayers have just about two weeks more to prepare and complete the process.

As of 17 July, more than two crore ITRs have already been filed.

Income tax authorities rely on multiple reporting systems, and financial institutions share transaction data with the IT department to improve tracking.

Key investment and tax records to retain

You should retain all essential information and documents to establish the purchase, sale, holding period and taxability of your investments.

Broker contract notes and associated documentation help establish proof of equity and derivative transactions, whereas Consolidated Account Statements (CAS) and AMC statements help track mutual fund holdings, SIP instalments and redemption history.

Also Read | Filed ITR? Here's why you should complete e-Verification within 30 days

Form 26AS, Annual Information Statement (AIS), and Taxpayer Information Summary (TIS) enable investors to verify, match for any omissions and cross-check reported income. Not only this, but also taxes deducted at source (TDS) and other high-value transactions can be checked from these documents before filing the returns.

6 tax documents investors must preserve for smooth ITR filing

Document

Why it Matters

Suggested Retention

Broker contract notesProof of equity and derivative tradesAt least 8 assessment years if losses are carried forward
CAS and AMC statementsTrack mutual fund units, SIP lots, and redemptionsLong-term, until investments are sold and tax matters are settled
Form 26ASVerifies TDS, tax payments, and specified transactionsKeep with annual tax records
AIS and TISCross-check reported financial informationPreserve every financial year
ITR copies, acknowledgements, and tax challansEvidence of tax filing and paymentAt least 8 assessment years
Bank statements and dividend recordsSupport investment inflows and income receivedKeep alongside tax documents

Building a digital archive for easy compliance

A well-thought-out digital archive can significantly reduce compliance hassles and tax-related issues. You should store scanned copies of tax documents in cloud storage, with folders arranged by financial year.

Download AIS, TIS, Form 26AS, and CAS annually, rather than relying on future portal availability.

Ensure that you also retain important information and fact sheets related to corporate actions on your stock investments, such as bonus shares (issue date, split details, etc.), rights issues, mergers and demergers.

Also Read | Beyond Form 16: Crucial compliance pitfalls to avoid in ITR filing

Maintaining a complete set of investment and taxation records is a simple but valuable habit. Proper documentation and clarity in the understanding of the process help ensure smoother tax submissions.

It also assists taxpayers with accurately calculating capital gains and capital losses, claiming eligible tax credits and responding to tax department notices and queries with confidence and clarity.

Preserving important documents also helps protect the evidence needed for future assessments, any legal complications or loss carry-forward claims.

Income Tax ReturnIncome Tax RefundPersonal Finance
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