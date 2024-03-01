From free Aadhaar update to special FD schemes, 5 key personal finance deadlines ending in March
Some of the key deadlines expiring in the month of March include free updation of Aadhaar, special fixed deposit schemes offered by SBI and IDBI and investment in tax saving instruments.
As the financial year is set to end in a month’s time, there are several deadlines that are looming large in the minds of investors and depositors. These relate to free updation of Aadhaar card details, investing for income tax exemption, special fixed deposit schemes offered by SBI & IDBI Bank and concession on home loan interest rates.