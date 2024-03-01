As the financial year is set to end in a month’s time, there are several deadlines that are looming large in the minds of investors and depositors. These relate to free updation of Aadhaar card details, investing for income tax exemption , special fixed deposit schemes offered by SBI & IDBI Bank and concession on home loan interest rates.

At the beginning of the month, we list out some of the key deadlines that are vital to know for all and sundry.

These are the five key deadlines that you should know about:

Free updation of Aadhaar: In case you want to update your Aadhaar card details, you must do it before March 14. You can change your name, address or mobile number without having to pay a fee.

After this deadline the department will levy a fee for making these changes. To update your details, you need to visit the website: https://myaadhaar.uidai.gov.in/.

SBI special fixed deposit scheme: SBI rolled out specific tenor scheme of 400 days (Amrit Kalash) at a rate of interest of 7.10 percent with effect from April 12, 2023.

Senior citizens are eligible for an interest rate of 7.60 percent. The scheme will be valid till March 31, 2024.

SBI home loan rate: State Bank of India (SBI) is offering campaign interest rates that will remain effective till March 31, 2024.

The discounted rates were introduced on January 1 this year and the concession given to home loan borrowers in some cases is as high as 65 to 75 basis points, while in a few cases, no concession is given.

Special FD by IDBI Bank: The private lender offers Utsav Callable FD wherein an interest rate in the range of 7.05 to 7.25 percent is offered to general depositors and 7.55 to 7.75 percent to senior citizens. These special FDs will be offered only till March 31, 2024.

These are the special rates offered by the bank:

Buckets General Senior Citizens 300 days 7.05 7.55 375 days 7.10 7.6 444 days 7.25 7.75

Investment for claiming tax exemption: In order to claim income tax exemption for fiscal 2023-2024, one must make the necessary investments before March 31. The investments made after this date will enable tax benefits in the following year only.

It is vital to remember that starting April 1, 2023, New Tax Regime is the default tax regime, in which most tax deductions are not applicable. So, in order to claim tax deductions, one must ensure to opt for the Old Tax Regime.

