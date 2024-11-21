To apply for Yes Bank Marquee Credit Card, the applicant should earn a minimum net salary of ₹ 3 lakh per month or a minimum income tax return of ₹ 24 lakh

Aimed at the users in the high-income bracket, Yes Bank offers Marquee Credit Card with numerous features and benefits. Both salaried and self employed can apply for this card. The minimum net salary that one should earn is ₹3 lakh per month or a minimum income tax return of ₹24 lakhs.

The first year membership fee is ₹9,999 plus applicable taxes. There is a renewable membership fee of ₹4,999 plus taxes. This can be waived on total retail spends of ₹10 lakh in a year in the preceding year.

On overdue amount, one has to pay an interest of 2.99 per cent per month (i.e., 35.88 percent) annually. As you join, you stand to receive 40,000 Yes Rewardz points as joining benefits. As you must be aware that most credit cards charge a high rate of interest on overdue amounts. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Key benefits of holding Yes Bank Marquee credit card: 1. You get complimentary access to domestic and international airport lounges. There is a limit of 6 complimentary domestic airport lounges and unlimited access to lounges internationally.

2. On payment of renewal fees, you can earn 20,000 bonus Yes Rewards points.

3. You can also receive waiver of 4 Green Fee at select golf courses in India {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

4. The card offers one complimentary Golf Lesson every calendar month at select golf courses in India

5. Under the insurance coverage, the card offers purchase protection plan, with credit shield cover of ₹15 lakh and lost card liability of ₹15 lakh.

6. There is a 1 percent fuel surcharge waiver at fuel stations across India for transaction between ₹400 to ₹5,000. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Reward points The card offers 36 YES Rewardz points on every ₹200 for online shopping. It also offers 18 Yes Rewardz points on every ₹200 for offline shopping.