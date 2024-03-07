From high interest rate to limited funds, 5 main consequences of a low credit score
A low credit score has a number of disadvantages which include high rates of interest, limited access to credit, high insurance premium, and restrictions in getting access to financial instruments.
If you are adhering to the conventionally accepted norms of borrowing and repayment, the chances are that your credit score will be high enough. Conversely, if your score has suffered because of the reasons beyond your control, you should be aware of the consequences.