With the start of the new financial year 2019-20 from today, a slew of changes that can affect your financial planning as a few changes related to income tax and GST come into effect from April 1. As announced in the interim budget 2019, all changes relating to income tax come into effect from today. For those planning to buy a new flat, the goods and services tax (GST) rates on all under-construction flats have been reduced from today. Here are five such changes that came into effect from today.