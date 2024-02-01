From income tax to housing: Five proposals that FM Sitharaman made for the middle class in Budget 2024
Budget 2024: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented Interim Budget 2024, focusing on infrastructure and connectivity
Budget 2024: As anticipated, the Interim Budget 2024 made no big-bang announcements, but it continued its focus on infrastructure upgrades and building connectivity across the country. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday presented her sixth consecutive budget with a speech lasting 56 minutes, her shortest ever.