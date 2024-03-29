Do you know these 8 money-related changes from April 2024? From mutual funds to credit cards to NPS
Key financial changes from April 1, 2024, encompass enhanced NPS security measures, SBI debit card maintenance charge hike, and SEBI's directive to halt investments in overseas ETFs.
As April heralds the beginning of the new financial year 2024-25, a number of significant changes in money-related matters are set to take place. These changes, ranging from new NPS rules to credit cards, are good to be aware of while you want to keep your finances under control.