Starting from next month (1 October 2021), auto-debit payments from your bank account will require two-factor authentication. So, it is important that you have updated your mobile number in the bank's records. The auto-debit mandate is usually given for mutual fund SIPs. The RBI has made the additional factor of authentication mandatory from 1 October. The bank would need to send you a communication five days in advance and at least 24 hours before the payment date to your mobile number.