From ITR filing to TDS: 6 major tax deadlines in July 2026 that every taxpayer should know

July is an important month for taxpayers, with several important tax compliance deadlines falling during the month. From filing your income tax return to depositing tax deducted at source, missing these deadlines could lead to late fees, interest and other such penalties.
Whether you're a salaried employee, a business owner or an employer, knowing about these deadlines and adhering to them can save you from last-minute stress and consequences for non-compliance.
After June 30, taxpayers and businesses must prepare for several key deadlines in the upcoming month. Here are six deadlines to keep in mind in July 2026.
Missing the ITR deadline triggers late fees, interest on unpaid tax, and the loss of your right to carry forward certain investment or business losses. However, you can still file a belated return by December 31 of the assessment year, or an updated return (ITR-U) within 24 months for an additional fee.
For example, the due date for filing returns for FY 2025-26 is July 31, 2026. If you miss filing the return filing by the due date, you can still file the belated return by December 31, 2026. However, you are required to pay the penalty for late filing.
A penalty of ₹5,000 or ₹1,000 can be imposed depending on the income of the taxpayer. The maximum penalty of ₹5,000 will be levied if you file your ITR after the due date but before December 31, 2026 for taxpayers with total income exceeding ₹5 lakh, according to Cleartax.
However, taxpayers with total income not exceeding ₹5 lakh filing ITR after the due date will have to pay a penalty of ₹1,000.
Eshita Gain is a digital journalist at Mint, where she joined in May 2025. She writes on corporate developments, personal finance, markets, and business trends, with a focus on delivering timely and relevant stories to a broad audience. <br><br> While her core beat lies in business and finance, she is not confined to a single niche and frequently explores stories across domains, including international relations and policy developments. <br><br> She holds a postgraduate diploma in business and financial journalism by Bloomberg from the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai. During her time there, she received rigorous training in tracking financial data, interpreting corporate filings, and reporting on business developments. She has pursued her graduation from St. Joseph’s University, Bengaluru in a multi-disciplinary course. Her majors included Journalism, International Relations, peace and conflict studies. <br><br> Eshita has previously worked in digital marketing, which enables her to write SEO friendly copies that are clear and engaging. <br><br> Her primary interest lies in breaking down complex subjects and writing clear, accessible copies that inform readers. She aims to bridge the gap between technical financial language and everyday understanding. Outside the newsroom, Eshita enjoys reading non-fiction, and exploring new places, constantly seeking fresh perspectives and stories beyond headlines.
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