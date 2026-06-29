From ITR filing to TDS: 6 major tax deadlines in July 2026 that every taxpayer should know

July is crucial for taxpayers due to key compliance deadlines, including income tax return filing. Missing deadlines can result in penalties and late fees. Full list of due dates this month.

Eshita Gain
Updated29 Jun 2026, 06:02 AM IST
From ITR filing to TDS: 5 major tax deadlines in July 2026 that every taxpayer should know
From ITR filing to TDS: 5 major tax deadlines in July 2026 that every taxpayer should know

July is an important month for taxpayers, with several important tax compliance deadlines falling during the month. From filing your income tax return to depositing tax deducted at source, missing these deadlines could lead to late fees, interest and other such penalties.

Whether you're a salaried employee, a business owner or an employer, knowing about these deadlines and adhering to them can save you from last-minute stress and consequences for non-compliance.

Key tax deadlines in July

After June 30, taxpayers and businesses must prepare for several key deadlines in the upcoming month. Here are six deadlines to keep in mind in July 2026.

  • July 7: Due date for depositing TDS for the April-June quarter in cases where the quarterly payment approval has been granted. Tax deductors covered under this provision must ensure the tax is deposited by the due date to avoid interest and other consequences for delayed payment.
  • July 15: Multiple reporting obligations become due on this date, particularly for government offices, stock exchanges, authorised dealers, IFSC units, and intermediaries dealing with non-resident investors.
  • July 30: Tax deductors must file the challan-cum-statement for specified tax deducted during June.

Also Read | Skipping ITR filing in 2026 can cost you more than just penalties
  • July 31: This is the most important tax compliance due date of the month for taxpayers. Individuals filing ITR-1 and ITR-2 for FY26 must submit their tax return by this date. If you miss the deadline, then you will have to file the belated returns which comes with an additional cost.
  • July 31: This is also the due date for filing various quarterly TDS and TCS returns for the quarter ended June 30, including TDS statements for salary payments and payments made to non-residents.
  • July 31: This is also the deadline for submitting some prescribed forms. This includes Form 10BA for claiming claiming deduction under Section 80GG on rent paid, Form 10E for claiming relief on salary received in arrears or in advance, and Forms 10H, 10CCE and 10CCD for specified foreign income and royalty-related deductions.

What happens if you miss ITR deadline?

Missing the ITR deadline triggers late fees, interest on unpaid tax, and the loss of your right to carry forward certain investment or business losses. However, you can still file a belated return by December 31 of the assessment year, or an updated return (ITR-U) within 24 months for an additional fee.

Also Read | ITR: What precautions should taxpayers take while filing the return of income?

For example, the due date for filing returns for FY 2025-26 is July 31, 2026. If you miss filing the return filing by the due date, you can still file the belated return by December 31, 2026. However, you are required to pay the penalty for late filing.

A penalty of 5,000 or 1,000 can be imposed depending on the income of the taxpayer. The maximum penalty of 5,000 will be levied if you file your ITR after the due date but before December 31, 2026 for taxpayers with total income exceeding 5 lakh, according to Cleartax.

However, taxpayers with total income not exceeding 5 lakh filing ITR after the due date will have to pay a penalty of 1,000.

About the Author

Eshita Gain

Eshita Gain is a digital journalist at Mint, where she joined in May 2025. She writes on corporate developments, personal finance, markets, and business trends, with a focus on delivering timely and relevant stories to a broad audience. <br><br> While her core beat lies in business and finance, she is not confined to a single niche and frequently explores stories across domains, including international relations and policy developments. <br><br> She holds a postgraduate diploma in business and financial journalism by Bloomberg from the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai. During her time there, she received rigorous training in tracking financial data, interpreting corporate filings, and reporting on business developments. She has pursued her graduation from St. Joseph’s University, Bengaluru in a multi-disciplinary course. Her majors included Journalism, International Relations, peace and conflict studies. <br><br> Eshita has previously worked in digital marketing, which enables her to write SEO friendly copies that are clear and engaging. <br><br> Her primary interest lies in breaking down complex subjects and writing clear, accessible copies that inform readers. She aims to bridge the gap between technical financial language and everyday understanding. Outside the newsroom, Eshita enjoys reading non-fiction, and exploring new places, constantly seeking fresh perspectives and stories beyond headlines.

Income Tax Return
Get Latest real-time updates

Catch all the Instant Personal Loan, Business Loan, Business News, Money news, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

HomeMoneyPersonal FinanceFrom ITR filing to TDS: 6 major tax deadlines in July 2026 that every taxpayer should know
More

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.