From ITR filing to UPS deadline & more: Key money rule changes from September 2025 that could affect your wallet

Money rule changes from September 2025: A range of financial rules will be introduced from September 2025 onwards, expected to impact individuals and businesses actively engaged in the financial sector.
The deadline for filing income tax returns, opting for the Unified Pension Scheme, and silver hallmarking are some of the personal finance rules and initiatives that will be implemented from September 2025 onwards.
Here is a list of important September money rule changes that all individuals and businesses must know:
The Income Tax (I-T) department extended the due date to file the income tax return for FY 2024-25 from July 31, 2025, to September 15, 2025, the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) announced on May 27. Typically, the deadline for filing I-T returns falls on July 31.
The final date for eligible Central Government employees to choose the Unified Pension Scheme (UPS) has been extended to September 30, 2025. This extension was granted by the government from the original deadline of June 30, 2025, to give more employees the opportunity to decide whether to transition from the National Pension System (NPS) to UPS.
The government informed that 31,555 central government employees had enrolled in the UPS as of July 20. In a written reply in the Lok Sabha, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said that as of July 20, 2025, at least 7,253 claims had been received, out of which 4,978 claims had been processed for payment of benefits under UPS.
From September 1, customers will have both options, whether to buy hallmarked silver or non-hallmarked silver. The Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) has decided to offer hallmarking facilities for silver jewellery. However, initially, it will not be compulsory but voluntary, according to a CNBC Awaaz report.
Hence, the customer can choose to buy either hallmarked or non-hallmarked jewellery, just as was introduced for gold jewellery a few years ago.
The State Bank of India has revised its credit card rules, effective from September onwards. Starting 1 September, reward points will no longer be accrued on purchases made through digital gaming platforms, merchants, and government transactions for cardholders of the Lifestyle Home Centre SBI Card, Lifestyle Home Centre SBI Card SELECT, and Lifestyle Home Centre SBI Card PRIME.
All CPP (Card Protection Plan) SBI Card customers will be automatically migrated to the updated plan variants based on their respective renewal due dates, starting from 16 September.
The card protection plan comes in three options: classic, premium, and platinum. The renewal prices have been updated to ₹999 for the classic, ₹1,499 for the premium, and ₹1,999 for the platinum.
Banks like Indian Bank and IDBI Bank are currently offering special tenor FD plans. The deadline for Indian Bank's 444-day and 555-day tenure FD plans is September 30, 2025. The final date to invest in IDBI Bank’s special fixed deposit plans of 444, 555, and 700 days is September 30.
