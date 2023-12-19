From Jewel Box to Market: 5 ways in which you can invest in gold
There is an increasing clamour to invest in gold owing to the impact of rising inflation coupled with stock market volatility. The need to diversify into gold investments cannot be ruled out. However, the risk-reward component along with the taxation aspect differ in all of them.
The latest series of Sovereign Gold Bonds (SGBs) released between December 18 and 22, 2023, has sparked a revived interest and contemplation among investors regarding gold-oriented investments. For those unfamiliar, SGBs are government securities measured in grams of gold. These bonds act as an alternative to possessing physical gold, representing not just the prevailing market value of gold upon maturity but also being tradable on the stock exchange.