From Khushi to Asmita – financial institutions bank upon Women’s Day 2025; offer special deals on loans

On International Women's Day, a number of financial institutions have rolled out special discounts and offers on loans meant exclusively for women. Aditya Birla Housing Finance launched Khushi, a customised home loan offering for women borrowers to help them on their path to home ownership while State Bank of India (SBI) has rolled out collateral-free loans to women under the brand Asmita.

For many women, owning a home signifies independence and financial security. ‘Khushi’ makes this aspiration a reality by offering flexible financing solutions tailored to diverse needs, with loan amounts ranging from ₹5 lakh to ₹1 crore.

Some of the key benefits include express loan sanction, customized solutions tailored to individual needs, unique ‘Track My Loan’ feature and 100 per cent digital onboarding and doorstep service.

Speaking on the initiative, Pankaj Gadgil, MD & CEO, Aditya Birla Housing Finance, said, “We believe true empowerment starts with financial independence. Today, we are proud to introduce ‘Khushi’ as a symbol of our commitment to this year’s International Women’s Day theme of Rights, Equality, and Empowerment for women. By removing financial barriers, we are simplifying homeownership and making it more accessible to help our women borrowers take full control of their financial future with confidence."

SBI launches collateral free loans for women State Bank of India (SBI) launched collateral free low interest loans for women entrepreneurs under special campaign called ‘Asmita’.

SBI also launched the Nari Shakti platinum debit card powered by RuPay which is designed exclusively for women.

Special rate on home loans by IDBI Bank Meanwhile, IDBI Bank has also rolled out a special feature for female applicants of home loan on International Women's Day. The processing fee is ‘nil’. There is a discount of 0.05 percent on interest rate for women. This offer is valid upto March 31, 2025.

There are other banks also which offer concessional interest rate to female borrowers. Bank of India, for instance, offers 0.50 percent concession on interest rate to female beneficiaries of Star Personal Loan.