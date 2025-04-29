From lower interest rates to faster loan processing - 5 key advantages of having a credit score above 700

If you are planning to raise a loan – secured or personal – one of the first things that you must do is to find your credit score. This is a three-digit number that reflects your creditworthiness i.e., your ability to repay a loan that you took. Higher the credit score, better it is for a borrower. And lower the credit score, the more difficult it becomes for a borrower to raise a loan.

What if your credit score is exceptionally high - say 700 or higher? In such a scenario, you are likely to be in a very comfortable position to negotiate a good deal with a bank. The lender may agree to offer loan at a lower interest rate

6 Key advantages of having a good credit score I. Low interest rates on loans: Banks typically see you as low-risk. So you are more likely to be given loan – personal, home or car – at a lower interest rates. A different of even 1 percent can help you save considerable amount of money.

II. Low charges on processing: Since your score is high, you are in a better position to bargain for a lower fees or charges with lenders.

III. Easy loan approvals: High credit scores raises the possibility of quick and hassle-free approvals for loans and credit cards, usually with minimal documentation.

IV. High credit limit: You may be given a higher credit card limits or larger loan amounts, since lenders have a faith in your repayment capacity.

V. Pre-approved loans: Banks may even give you pre-approved personal loans or instant overdraft facilities even with little or minimal documentation.

VI. Credit card offers: It is likely to get access to premium credit cards with better rewards, cashback, lounge access, and other perks.