From monthly budget to asset allocation and retirement planning — 10 financial rules to help you invest smarter

New investors who are just starting their financial journey often find the world of personal finance overwhelming. Hardcore financial terms like equity, mutual funds, SIPs, tax-saving instruments, and retirement planning can sound intimidating when encountered all at once.

Most beginners don’t know where to start—should they save first, pay off debt, or jump into investing?

Here are the top 10 financial rules that can transform your financial planning and help you manage your money better.

The 50-30-20 rule for budgeting The 50-30-20 rule states that a person’s take-home income should be divided into three categories — needs, wants and savings.

One should set aside 50% of their salary for needs such as house rent, insurance, groceries and fuel. The next 30% of the income can be allocated to fulfil wants such as taking a vacation, buying luxury items and pursuing a hobby. The remaining 20% of the salary must be put towards savings and investments such as mutual funds, stocks, recurring/fixed deposits, etc.

Emergency fund rule for crises management It is highly recommended that you save up at least three or six times the amount of money that you spend in a month from your salary to set up an emergency fund. This fund can be used during emergencies such as losing a job or a sudden medical emergency.

Rule of 70 for inflation protection in investments The Rule of 70 helps you estimate when your money will lose half its purchasing power. For example, if the inflation rate is 6%, simply divide 70 by that number. The result — 11.67 means that your money’s value would be cut in half in about 11.7 years.

Rule of 25 for retirement planning The rule of 25 is a strategy which states that people should be able to save as much as 25 times their annual expenses before considering retirement. It’s a milestone-based approach and not a strict deadline.

The 4% withdrawal rule of retirement funds If a person has a ₹1 crore retirement fund, under this rule, you should not withdraw more than 4% of your retirement fund in one year. In order to keep up with rising prices, you can increase your annual withdrawal by the inflation rate.

First week rule for money management The first week rule advises people to save and invest at least 20% of their income right after receiving their pay cheque. This early action, which is preferably done at the beginning of the month, helps people build a habit of making responsible financial decisions.

40% EMI rule for debt management The 40% EMI mantra suggests that the total debt / EMI that you pay towards a loan or credit card payment should not exceed 40% of your total income, thereby guaranteeing that a person is left with enough money for other necessary expenses and savings.

20X term insurance for life and family protection The 20x term insurance rule varies from salary to salary. If you are the breadwinner in your household and earn ₹7.5 lakh per year, according to the 20x rule, you should consider purchasing a life insurance policy that pays out ₹1.5 crore during times of need. In this rule, you simply multiply your income by 20 to arrive at the conclusion.

Rule of 72 for investment growth This rule helps you to predict when your investments will double in value. Assume you’ve invested ₹5,00,000 in an investment that pays you 12% per year. Simply divide 72 by 12, and you’ll discover that your money will double in around six years. That original ₹5,00,000 will grow into ₹10,00,000.

The 100-age rule for future-proof asset allocation The 100-age rule determines what investments you should make. All you need to do is subtract your age from 100 to get the amount of your funds that should be invested in riskier assets, such as equity. So, if you are 22 years old, the rule suggests investing roughly 78% of your savings in the stock market and the remaining 22% in safer assets such as PPFs or FDs.

