Starting April next year, when the new income tax law comes into force, the income tax officials could have the authority to access your social media accounts and email id.

The New Income Tax Bill's clause 247 states that income tax officer will have the power to gain access by overriding the access code to any said computer system, or virtual digital space, where the access code thereof is not available.

The clause states that the tax officials will have the authority to break open the lock of any door, box, locker, safe, almirah or other receptacle for exercising the powers conferred by clause (i) to enter and search any building, place etc where the keys thereof or the access to such building, place, etc is not available or gain access by overriding the access code to any said computer system, or virtual digital space where the access code thereof is not available.

What all does the virtual digital space include? The tax bill further describes that 'virtual digital space' means an environment, area or realm, that is constructed and experienced through computer technology and not the physical, tangible world which encompasses any digital realm that allows users to interact, communicate and perform activities using computer systems, computer networks, computer resources, communication devices, cyberspace, internet, worldwide web and emerging technologies, using data and information in the electronic form for creation or storage or exchange.

It includes the following:

(1) Email servers

(2) Social media account

(3) Online investment account, trading account, banking account, etc

(4) Any website used for storing details of ownership of any asset

(5) Remote server or cloud servers

(6) Digital application platforms

(7) Any other space of similar nature

What does the current law say? Currently the search and seizure provisions are given in section 132 of Income Tax Act 1961 which says that the officials can break open the lock of any door, box, locker, safe, almirah or other receptacle for exercising the powers conferred by clause (i) where the keys thereof are not available.

It also says that the officials can enter and search any building, place, vessel, vehicle or aircraft where he has reason to suspect that such books of account, other documents, money, bullion, jewellery or other valuable article or thing are kept.