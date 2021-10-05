India's largest private lender HDFC Bank has unveiled more than 10,000 offers on cards, loans and easy EMIs as part of its "Festive Treats 3.0" campaign.

The offers can be helpful for retail consumers aspiring to own the latest high-end smartphone, entrepreneurs in need of a working capital loan or farmers looking to purchase a new tractor.

The bank has partnered with over 10,000+ merchants across 100+ locations to offer its customers an opportunity to avail deals specifically created for their personal and business needs.

“Our range of offers on credit cards is not just about coming back with a bang. It is about spurring India’s consumption story," said Mr Parag Rao, Group Head - Payments, Consumer Finance, Digital Banking, and IT, HDFC Bank.

Some of the key national partners include Apple, Amazon, Shoppers Stop, LG, Samsung, Sony, Titan, Central, Ajio, Reliance Digital, Reliance Trends, Lifestyle and many other leading brands.

The key regional brands are Vijay Sales, Pothy’s, DigiOne, Chennai Silks, GRT Jewellers, PhoneWale, Sargam Electronics, Poorvika Mobiles, and Electronic Paradise.

Here are a few benefits

- Cashbacks and no cost EMIs on premium mobile phones.

- ₹6,000 cashback on iPhone 13.

- Up to 22.5% cashback & no cost EMI on electronics & consumer goods like washing machines and refrigerators.

- Personal loan starting at 10.25% with instant disbursal in account.

- Car loan starting at 7.50% with zero foreclosure charges.

- Funding of up to 100% on two-wheeler loans and 4 % less on interest rates.

- Zero processing fee and funding of up to 90% on tractor loans.

- 50% discount on processing fee on commercial vehicle loans.

- Collateral free business loans up to ₹75 lakh & 50% off on Processing fee.

HDFC Bank reported that its advances stood at ₹11,98,500 crore at the end of September quarter, an growth of around 15.4% over ₹10,38,300 crore over last year period.

The Bank’s deposits were at ₹14,06,000 crore as of September 30, 2021, an increase of 14.4% over ₹12,29,300 crore at the end of same quarter last year. Meanwhile retail deposits grew by around 17.5%.

