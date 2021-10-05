The bank has partnered with over 10,000+ merchants across 100+ locations to offer its customers an opportunity to avail deals specifically created for their personal and business needs.
“Our range of offers on credit cards is not just about coming back with a bang. It is about spurring India’s consumption story," said Mr Parag Rao, Group Head - Payments, Consumer Finance, Digital Banking, and IT, HDFC Bank.
Some of the key national partners include Apple, Amazon, Shoppers Stop, LG, Samsung, Sony, Titan, Central, Ajio, Reliance Digital, Reliance Trends, Lifestyle and many other leading brands.
The key regional brands are Vijay Sales, Pothy’s, DigiOne, Chennai Silks, GRT Jewellers, PhoneWale, Sargam Electronics, Poorvika Mobiles, and Electronic Paradise.
Here are a few benefits
- Cashbacks and no cost EMIs on premium mobile phones.