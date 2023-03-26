From PAN-Aadhaar linking, advance tax to EV interest benefit, 5 tax rules to end on March 313 min read . Updated: 26 Mar 2023, 02:01 PM IST
Abhishek Soni, Co-founder & CEO of Tax2win said, taxpayers must also be aware of the various tax rules with a deadline of March 31, 2023, and take necessary action before it is too late.
March is not just a busy month for closing the financial accounts, but also a very important period for taxpayers. A host of tax obligations need to be fulfilled by end of March 31st to avoid delays and penalties. Every salaried individual or companies are needed to pay their taxes and also claim tax benefits. That being said, there are 5 tax rules which will be ending on March 31, 2023.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×