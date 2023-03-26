March is not just a busy month for closing the financial accounts, but also a very important period for taxpayers. A host of tax obligations need to be fulfilled by end of March 31st to avoid delays and penalties. Every salaried individual or companies are needed to pay their taxes and also claim tax benefits. That being said, there are 5 tax rules which will be ending on March 31, 2023.

