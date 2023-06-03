Several important personal finance deadlines fall in June 2023 which are significant for salaried employees and taxpayers. From Aadhaar-PAN linking to applying for higher EPF pension, many of these important financial tasks need to be completed within this month to avoid unnecessary consequences. The deadlines for some of these tasks have been extended after their previous dates expired. Missing on these important dates would result in monetary penalties, account deactivation, and other such repercussions.