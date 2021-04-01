From PF to income tax to air travel, 10 ways your life will change from April

Earlier, if you failed to file your ITR by the due date of 31 July, you could still file it by 31 March with late fee. Likewise, after having filed your ITR, if you noticed any omission or mistake, you could revise the same by 31 March of the same year. But, Finance Bill for 2021-2022 has proposed to reduce this time limit by three months and therefore you will have time to file your belated ITR or revise your ITR till 31 December of the same financial year.