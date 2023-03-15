From PPF to FDs: Last-minute income tax saving options you can explore

A lot of money can be saved through various avenues available for income tax savings if planned in a proper way. If you are planning to do your tax-saving investments now it is important that you first ascertain how much you need to invest. Do consider investments and expenses such as employees' provident fund, life insurance premium, tuition fees, home loan principal repayment, etc as you can claim a deduction of up to ₹1.5 lahks against these under Section 80C. After you have decided on the amount, the next step is to choose the instrument to invest in.

