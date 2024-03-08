From PPF to gold: Four top investment assets for Indian women on International Women's Day 2024
International Women's Day 2024: Experts list out reasons why financial literacy is important and what are the top investment assets for Indian women
Financial literacy is crucial for Indian women as it equips them with the knowledge and skills needed to make informed financial decisions. Being financially independent is more than just a phrase for women; it is a means of securing their future. Knowledge is key, and financial literacy is the first step towards an independent future.