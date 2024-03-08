International Women's Day 2024: Experts list out reasons why financial literacy is important and what are the top investment assets for Indian women

Financial literacy is crucial for Indian women as it equips them with the knowledge and skills needed to make informed financial decisions. Being financially independent is more than just a phrase for women; it is a means of securing their future. Knowledge is key, and financial literacy is the first step towards an independent future. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

According to Mehak Srivastava, Head of Marketing SahiBandhu Gold Loans, financial literacy is crucial for Indian women to make informed financial decisions. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“Top investment assets include equities, mutual funds, and the traditional yellow metal, gold. Owning gold can lead to financial self-sufficiency for a woman. Emerging trends and innovations in personal investments like gold include several notable developments. Digital gold, Sovereign gold bonds (SGBs), and gold exchange-traded funds (ETFs) are amongst the most prominent options for gold investment for women," said Mehak.

Women prioritise security for themselves and their families, and this is reflected in their preference for low-risk instruments like fixed deposits and gold, said Rajashree Nambiar, Co-Founder, MD & CEO, Ecofy.

However, it's essential to consider the long-term. While traditional instruments provide stability, they may not always outpace inflation, hindering wealth creation, he added.

Also Read | Happy Women's Day 2024: Wishes, quotes and messages to share “Explore investment options that match your goals. PPF (Public Provident Fund) provides safe, tax-advantaged returns. Mutual funds offer both growth potential and diversification. Investing is planting the seeds of a future in which you will not only survive, but also prosper financially," said Ramneek Singh Ghotra, Chief Growth Officer, Finvasia.

“Increased market participation from citizens, especially women, can significantly contribute to strengthening India's financial markets, fostering business growth, and boosting the GDP. Firstly, increased women's participation in the market can lead to increased liquidity and depth, making the financial markets more robust and efficient. As more individuals, including women, actively engage in investing and trading, it creates a diverse investor base, mitigating risks and enhancing market stability," said Jay Ranjeet Bhatt, Founder & CEO, of Airrchip and Frruit. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

