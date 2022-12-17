An avid reader of history and non-fiction books, Harini Dedhia's journey in the stock market started during her final year at New York University. During her internship at a hedge fund in the US, Dedhia realised that Gujarati blood runs strongly in her veins. However, emotionally attached to family and love for Alphonso mangoes, Dedhia took the leap of faith by quitting the lucrative salary and decided to come back to India. She believes the 20s is the time to take risks in a career. Dedhia who completes an average of 15-20 books in a year, is a portfolio manager at Tamohara Investment Managers in Mumbai. "When I was working in Manhattan, on every floor of every building, there was a fund manager. It felt like a very saturated market. But when I came back here, I felt there's a lot to be done here in terms of research and process-driven organisation," she said. Dedhia shared her portfolio details, investment strategy, and financial journey with Livemint. Edited excerpt:

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}