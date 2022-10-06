From SBI to PNB: List of banks offering WhatsApp banking services

HDFC Bank WhatsApp banking facility

“HDFC Bank Chat Banking is a chat service on WhatsApp where all customers can simply chat with us to avail 90+ services and transactions 24x7 in a seamless manner. It is an end-to-end encrypted & secure Service Offering provided by HDFC Bank over WhatsApp. This offering shall however be available only on the mobile number registered with the bank. All you need to do is add the number 70700 22222 to your contacts and start a conversation by saying "Hi"," said HDFC Bank on its website. There are more than 90 transactions and services accessible through HDFC Bank Chat Banking on WhatsApp.